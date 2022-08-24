HIGH POINT— Eli “Frank” Wrenn, 72, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 under the excellent care of the Hospice of High Point staff surrounded by loved ones. He was born on Dec. 22, 1949 in Guilford County, a son of the late Bill Wrenn and Geneva Boles Murray. A resident of this area all his life, he worked for Old Dominion Freight Line as a Project Manager and retired in 2017, after 47 years of service where his co-workers became family. Frank enjoyed yard work and was often seen perfecting the details for everyone to enjoy. To know Frank, was to know how much he thoroughly enjoyed reading and was known to have his kindle everywhere he went. Spending time with his family and making memories with them was his all-time favorite activity. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was his sister, Phyllis Wrenn.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife of 32 years, Cindy Smith Wrenn; his children, Kimberly Wrenn, Dalan Sheffield (Diana), Tim Sheffield (Jamie); his siblings, Dixie Beck (Jake), Joann Long, Claude Wrenn Sr. (Cathy), Graydean “Dean” Skillbeck (Tony) and Marie Bass as well as cherished nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Josh (Mary Katherine), Zachary (Alyssa), Emily (Caleb), Shay, Bailey, Ava, Kenzie, Eli and Hunter.
