HIGH POINT — Eleanor “Happy” Fountain Halliburton, 76, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center.
She was born April 6, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Robert R. Fountain and Hilda B. Fountain. She grew up in High Point and graduated from High Point Central High School in 1965.
Happy attended Gardner Webb College and was employed by CVS Pharmacy for several years. For many years, Happy was a resident of the Bramblegate Condominium Community in Greensboro. During her recent declining years, she was a resident of the Stratford Apartments on Skeet Club Road in High Point.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband, Arthur Liles Halliburton.
Happy is survived by her three brothers, Bob Fountain, Stuart Fountain and wife, Carol, and Nick Fountain and wife, Julia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service of inurnment will be held at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Columbarium in High Point at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the Halliburton family.
