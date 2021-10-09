HIGH POINT — Mrs. Eleanor “Sam” Baker Culler, 83, of High Point died Monday evening, August 2, 2021.
Mrs. Culler was born March 20, 1938 in High Point, an only child to the late Lindsay Hugh Baker and Mildred Clark Baker.
She attended Women’s College in Greensboro (now UNC-G) and Wake Forest University. She worked for NCNB Mortgage Corp. as a Mortgage Loan Officer for many years before retiring to become a homemaker. She and her husband enjoyed traveling in all of the 50 United States as well as many foreign countries.
On June 20, 1970, she married Fred Gordon Culler, also a native of High Point. Fred passed away on July 7, 2020 after celebrating 50 years of marriage to Eleanor. Together they have five children Gordon Keith Culler, his wife, Benjie of High Point, James Marc Culler, his wife, Wendy of Lancaster, SC, Tonya Marie Auerbach, her husband, Kenny of Calabash, NC, Lisa Michele Richardson, and her husband, Jerry of Wilmington, NC and Vonda Lynne Booker Jeffries of High Point. Eleanor was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren; Caitlin O’Neill, Will Jeffries, Sean Walker, Jonathan Walker, Gordon Culler, Ben Horency, Erin Pool, Julian Auerbach, Alex Auerbach and her great-grandchildren; Lily, Juliana, Mariana, Adalie, and Miles, Aedan and Abby.
After retiring in 1997, they moved to their beach home in North Myrtle Beach, SC where they lived full-time for eight years. While living at the beach she enjoyed doing custom stained glass work for many years. Her family and friends were gifted many beautiful pieces over the years that will be treasured forever.
A graveside service of remembrance for Eleanor and Fred will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Floral Garden Cemetery, 1730 W English Rd, High Point, NC 27262.
(The family requests that masks and social distancing be adhered to during the service and greeting time.)
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to: The Salvation Army of High Point. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.