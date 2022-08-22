HPTNWS- 8-23-22 ILDERTON, ELEANOR.jpg

HIGH POINT — Eleanor Condon Ilderton, 99 passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, from Pennybyrn at Maryfield. Born August 10, 1923 in Charleston, South Carolina, Mrs. Ilderton was a daughter of the late William F. Condon and Caroline Igoe Condon. Eleanor attended Bishop England High School in Charleston, The College of Charleston and Barry College in Miami, FL. She met and married the love of her life, the late Thomas Carey Ilderton, in Charleston in 1942 and moved to High Point, NC in 1945. She loved this city from then on. She was a devoted catholic and member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Eleanor’s voluntary work included; St Edwards Guild (Pres.) IHM School PTA (Pres.), the building committee for both IHM Churches (Montlieu Ave and Johnson St.), and the IHM Columbarium Committee. She was a member of the High Point Hospital Guild, 20th Century Study Club, Junior League of High Point, High Point Literary League, High Point Museum, and Theatre Art Galleries.

She was an enthusiastic partner for her husband Carey in his business endeavors. She served as vice-president and secretary of Ilderton Motor Co.

