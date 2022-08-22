HIGH POINT — Eleanor Condon Ilderton, 99 passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, from Pennybyrn at Maryfield. Born August 10, 1923 in Charleston, South Carolina, Mrs. Ilderton was a daughter of the late William F. Condon and Caroline Igoe Condon. Eleanor attended Bishop England High School in Charleston, The College of Charleston and Barry College in Miami, FL. She met and married the love of her life, the late Thomas Carey Ilderton, in Charleston in 1942 and moved to High Point, NC in 1945. She loved this city from then on. She was a devoted catholic and member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Eleanor’s voluntary work included; St Edwards Guild (Pres.) IHM School PTA (Pres.), the building committee for both IHM Churches (Montlieu Ave and Johnson St.), and the IHM Columbarium Committee. She was a member of the High Point Hospital Guild, 20th Century Study Club, Junior League of High Point, High Point Literary League, High Point Museum, and Theatre Art Galleries.
She was an enthusiastic partner for her husband Carey in his business endeavors. She served as vice-president and secretary of Ilderton Motor Co.
Eleanor’s love was widely shared. Energetic and fun loving she was a delightful hostess that always remembered special occasions as well as helping others during tough times. It was very obvious she was a big fan of Mary and taught her children how to pray to Jesus’s mother. Her legacy is a generous, gracious heart, and more memories and stories than can be listed. Her walk with enduring the loss of three children was a profound lesson for all, as she carried on in her efforts to raise a wonderful family while growing in her faith. In addition to her parents and six siblings, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carey Ilderton, three children, Thomas Carey Ilderton Jr, Marie Eleanor Ilderton, and Gloria Carey Ilderton.
Eleanor is survived by six children, Patrick Condon Ilderton and wife Cheryl of Sullivans Island, SC, Timothy Horace Ilderton and wife Linda of High Point, NC, Stephen Francis Ilderton and wife Christine of High Point, NC, Elizabeth Rose Ilderton of Mt. Pleasant, SC, James Vernon Ilderton of Georgetown, SC, Caroline Igoe Ilderton-Orvin and husband David of Charleston, SC. and daughter-in-law Sandra Carter Ilderton of High Point She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a sister Geraldine Condon McManus of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
A Rosary will be said in her memory 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church followed by a time of visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2022 at the church with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. A reception will follow in St. Edwards Hall. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.ihmchurch.org for those unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Family Garden, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27265 or the Camp Cheerio Scholarship Fund in memory of Eleanor Ilderton, P.O. Box 6258, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.