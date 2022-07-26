THOMASVILLE — Mr. Elbert Johnson, 87, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Westchester Manor in High Point.
Elbert was born August 3, 1934 to the late William Kelse Johnson and Algie Ford Johnson in Cocke County, TN. He worked in the furniture industry all of his life as an upholster and retired from Davis Furniture in 2000. Elbert was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in High Point. He was the previous owner of Johnson’s Mobile Home Park in Thomasville for 45 years. Elbert loved spending time with his family and serving the Lord.
In addition to his parents, Elbert was preceded in death by six brothers, Dale Johnson, Clay Johnson, Charlie Johnson, Enos Johnson, Oris Johnson and Bruce Johnson; two sisters, Jetta Allen and Glennie Metcalf.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Joanna Allen Johnson of the home; a daughter, Lana Mainor and husband Benny of Thomasville; a granddaughter Jennifer Gunter and husband Shane of Pinehurst; two great-granddaughters, Courtney B Gunter and Reagan E. Gunter; one step-granddaughter, Michelle Garrett and husband Steven; one step-great granddaughter, Hayley Garrett; three young men who are considered grandsons, Curtis, Briggs and Jamie Labban; several nieces and nephews. Also, his loving canine companion, Gracie.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Jack Tripp officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service. A committal service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1171 Sweetwater Road, Newport, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, 6308 Modlin Grove Rd., High Point, NC.
