HPTNWS- 7-27-22 JOHNSON, ELBERT.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Mr. Elbert Johnson, 87, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Westchester Manor in High Point.

Elbert was born August 3, 1934 to the late William Kelse Johnson and Algie Ford Johnson in Cocke County, TN. He worked in the furniture industry all of his life as an upholster and retired from Davis Furniture in 2000. Elbert was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in High Point. He was the previous owner of Johnson’s Mobile Home Park in Thomasville for 45 years. Elbert loved spending time with his family and serving the Lord.

Trending Videos