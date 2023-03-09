HIGH POINT — Mrs. Elaine Moore Davis, 88, resident of High Point, died March 8, 2023 at the home she loved dearly.
She was born May 2, 1934 in Stokes County, a daughter of the late James Iven and Lazora Neal Moore. Elaine attended UNC Greensboro and graduated from High Point College with a business degree in 1956. In Oct. of 1955, she and B.L. “Bob” Davis were married and enjoyed a blessed 68 years of marriage. In 1963, she began working as a teacher at High Point Friends Meeting in their half-day preschool and kindergarten program for many years. Elaine later continued her studies and graduated from Duke University’s Lay Academy. She thoroughly enjoyed the teaching of Dr. James “Mickey” Efird, Professor Emiratis of Duke Divinity School. Elaine was active in both High Point Friends and Emerywood Baptist Church. In her early years, she attended Walnut Cove Baptist Church with her parents and sister. Elaine will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors who knew her. She will be especially remembered for her beautiful flowers and thriving gardens that she enjoyed working each season. Elaine always said, “If I had a choice in a career, I would be a farmer.” She was always a dog lover at heart, growing up with her dog “Taffy” in Walnut Cove, and later in life with her best friend “Sam”, a faithful and protective Chow.
