THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Elaine DeBerry Leonard, 93, a longtime resident of Thomasville, passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, at Hinkle Hospice House. She was born in Montgomery County, on Oct. 16, 1928, a daughter to the late Alton H. DeBerry and Evelyn Greene DeBerry. Elaine married Thomas B. Leonard on Jan. 29, 1949, who also preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2012. She was a member of Heidelberg United Church of Christ and was active in the Women’s Guild and in the Boy Scouts when her son was growing up. She spent the majority of her working career as a shipping director for Thomasville Furniture Industries, where she retired after many loyal years. Elaine loved to work in the yard and tend to her flower beds. Along with her husband Tom, she loved vacations at the beach in their camper. In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was preceded in death by brothers, Alton DeBerry, Joe DeBerry and Billy DeBerry.
Surviving is her son, Tom R. Leonard, of High Point, and special niece, Helen Ann Holt.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Jamie Fonville. The family will greet friends and family on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at JC Green and Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elaine’s memory to either Heidelberg United Church of Christ, 118 Salem St., Thomasville, N.C. 27360 or Hospice of Davidson County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
