WINSTON-SALEM — Edwin, G. Belo, 75 transitioned on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home. A funeral service will be given at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, at First Baptist Church, 700 Highland Ave., Winston-Salem. The family visitation will be at the church from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
