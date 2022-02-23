HIGH POINT — Mr. Edward Tyrone York, 52, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at The Citadel at Winston Salem.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the York family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
