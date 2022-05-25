THOMASVILLE — Edward Wayne Campbell, 73, passed away on May 12, 2022. A celebration of life for Edward will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services — Archdale, 120 Trindale Rd, Archdale, North Carolina 27263. Advantage Funerals of Archdale is honored to assist the family.
