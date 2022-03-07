MAGNOLIA SPRINGS — Edward Theodore Clayton Jr., of Magnolia Springs, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home with family by his side. A worship service was held at Eastern Shore Presbyterian Church in Fairhope, Alabama, and a graveside service was held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, Alabama, on March 2, 2022.
Ted was born on July 21, 1934, in Atmore, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Theodore Clayton Sr., his mother, Lillian Boone Clayton, and stepmother, Grace Dorriety Clayton. He was married for 58 years to Charlotte White Clayton from Excel, Alabama. Ted devoted his career to the school bus manufacturing industry. He was National Sales Manager with Bluebird Body Company and retired as Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Thomas Built Buses.
Ted is survived by his wife, Charlotte White Clayton; his children, Jennifer Clayton Jones (Jeffrey Wynn Jones) of Fairhope, Alabama, Edward Theodore Clayton III (Taska Gardner Clayton) of Magnolia Springs, Alabama, Ashley Clayton Hertz (Darren Scott Hertz) of Bangkok, Thailand, and Robert Daniel Clayton, of Summerdale, Alabama; his sister, Glenda Clayton Lowry, of Atmore, Alabama; and eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Eastern Shore Presbyterian Church, Kindred Hospice, family and friends for the outpouring of love and care they have expressed to Mr. Clayton and the family during his time of sickness.
