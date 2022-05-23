HIGH POINT — Edward Bryan “Sonny” Thornburg, 89, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Shannon Gray in Jamestown, North Carolina.
Sonny was born on Jan. 25, 1933 in Guilford County, to the late Paul Miller Thornburg and Hazel Hayworth Thornburg.
A resident of this area all his life, Sonny was a loving brother, and uncle. He will be dearly missed. Sonny enjoyed traveling, baseball, talking on his ham radio, collecting model cars and trucks and loved time spent with his family.
Sonny retired from Tip Top Bakery then worked at Mickey Body for several years after.
Sonny is survived by his sister, Norma Jean Myers; niece, Tammy Boylan and spouse Mickey Boylan; nephew, Ricky Myers; along with great-nephews, Brandon Boylan and Christopher Boylan and great-nieces, April Myers and Amber Myers.
A service to celebrate Sonny’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Reverend Ben Free officiating. Interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Sonny’s memory may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina, 27262
Condolences may be shared on Sonny’s tribute page at: www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
