HIGH POINT — Mr. Edward Bennett, 82, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Meridian Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Updated: April 15, 2022 @ 9:04 pm
