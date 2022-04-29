ARCHDALE – Edward Allen Rollins, 49, of Archdale, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
He was born August 11, 1972 in High Point, NC.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Davis (James); father, Barry Rollins (Mabel); son Zachary Rollins (Casey); sister Jennifer Wood; step sisters Emily Harper and Mandy Van Witzenberg; two step brothers, Jeremy and Jamie Davis; uncle, David Wright; nephew, Sammy Swing; and niece, Lilly Swing.
Eddie was a free spirit. He loved baseball, riding bikes, cooking and spending time with his family. He loved making others laugh with his corny jokes.
He left us far too soon and will be missed.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.