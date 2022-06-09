KERNERSVILLE — Mrs. Edna Pauline Reavis, of Kernersville, NC, went to be with her Savior on June 7, 2022, following declining health.
She was born Sept. 4, 1936 in Sampson County, NC, a daughter to Colon Russell and Mattie Baggett Taylor, both deceased. On August 8, 1954, she married Samuel Monroe Reavis who passed away on April 23, 2011. They were married 57 years and had three children, Samuel Russell Reavis (deceased), Roger Dale Reavis, and Patricia Ann Reavis. Monroe and Edna retired in 1996 and enjoyed traveling for several years.
Survivors include her son, Roger Reavis and wife Cathie; daughter, Pat Reavis, and daughter-in-law, Valerie; brother, Colon Russell Taylor Jr. and wife Ola; two sisters, Doris Hobson and Kathy Boyer and husband Porky; grandchildren, Emily, Derick, Kristen, Justin, and Amber; 14 great grandchildren, including special great grandchildren Emma, Mattie, Nevaeh, and Breanna; a brother-in-law, Charles Odell Reavis; 15 very special nieces and nephews; and a very special family friend, Sid Justice. In addition to her son, she was also preceded in death by two siblings, Milton and Betty.
Edna Pauline was retired from Swaim, Inc. of High Point after 22 years, and then worked six years with the Forsyth County School Transportation Department. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Kernersville.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr. in High Point, NC. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery with Mr. Colon Russell Taylor Jr. officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Derick Reavis, Nicholas Thompson, Raymond Thompson Jr., Randy Reavis, Michael Taylor, and Sid Justice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive (Hospice of Winston-Salem) at 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC, 27103.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.