THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Edna McNeil Blair, 89 of Thomasville passed away peacefully Sunday June 18, 2023 at her home. Edna was born Feb. 11,1934 in Wilkes County to the late Coy McNeil and Ressie Fletcher McNeil.
Edna graduated from Statesville Nursing School. She worked her early years as a nurse at Forsyth Hospital as well as Thomasville Hospital. In 1972 she started her role as a homemaker. Edna enjoyed reading and making ceramics.
Surviving is her loving husband of 60 years, Robert “Bob” Joseph Blair of the home; son, Coy Odell Blair and wife Monica Brown Blair of Thomasville; one daughter, Gail Blair Williams and husband Mark Christopher Williams of Summerfield; grandchildren, Steven Blair, Josh Blair and wife Emma Blair, Megan Williams Corona and husband Robert Christopher Corona, Seth Williams and Clay Williams; and three siblings. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as many other extended relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Matt Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer Association, and Amedisys Hospice, 2975 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC 27251. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
