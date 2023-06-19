THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Edna McNeil Blair, 89 of Thomasville passed away peacefully Sunday June 18, 2023 at her home. Edna was born Feb. 11,1934 in Wilkes County to the late Coy McNeil and Ressie Fletcher McNeil.

Edna graduated from Statesville Nursing School. She worked her early years as a nurse at Forsyth Hospital as well as Thomasville Hospital. In 1972 she started her role as a homemaker. Edna enjoyed reading and making ceramics.