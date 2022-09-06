HIGH POINT— Mrs. Edna Mae Hinson Dye peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 19,1925, to the late William Hinson and Roxie Mock Hinson. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her sister, Beatrice Hinson Shaver.
Edna was a lifelong resident of Guilford County where she attended William Penn High School and graduated from Maco Beauty School. She married James (Sam) Dye in 1947 and to this union two daughters were born. Her work history reflects Edna’s various talents and gifts. She was a licensed cosmetologist, church financial secretary, and worked at North Carolina Mutual, Woodmark and Monarch furniture companies, and retired from Kay Lyn, Inc. She loved children and graciously opened her heart and home to them. She, along with dear friend Joyce Boyd, served as founding sponsors of the children’s and youth choirs at her church, Mount Vernon Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with family, shopping, traveling and most loved being “Grandma, Granny Mae, NayNay, or Aunt Mae” to her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
