WINSTON-SALEM — Edna Ann Humphrey Corrigan, 91, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, in Winston-Salem, NC, in the company of family. She was born to George and Marcella Humphrey on New Year’s Eve in 1930 in Hastings, MI, and grew up on a nearby farm along with her nine siblings. Edna loved the land and all the stories, especially the humorous ones, which came from living on a farm in a large family during The Great Depression.
She married Richard J. Corrigan, and soon thereafter, the couple relocated to Indiana where they raised five children and built a home on an acre of land in the country. The parcel supported an enormous garden and decades of backyard baseball games. Edna enjoyed watching her sons and grandsons grow up through the ranks of baseball, from little league through college, often traveling out of state to catch their games.
Edna attended Indiana University Kokomo and became a dedicated realtor, tireless in helping clients find the perfect home. After she and her husband moved to North Carolina, she joined Coldwell Banker Triad Realtors in High Point.
A member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Edna was a deeply spiritual woman of profound faith. She was instrumental in launching and sustaining the Perpetual Adoration program established in 1994 in Maryfield Chapel at Pennybryn in High Point. Months before the pandemic, hundreds gathered to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the program. Edna also attended and participated in the faith communities of Christ the King Church in High Point as well as Our Lady of the Highways in Thomasville.
Her husband, Richard, and her great-grandson, Hutchinson Deal, predecease Edna. She is survived by her five children, Patrick (Linda) Corrigan of Collierville, TN; James M. (Kim) Corrigan of Selma, AL; Susan (Rick) Sarver of Greenwood, VA; Joseph (Stacy) Corrigan of Skillman, NJ; and Pamela (Robert) Guy of Winston-Salem, NC. She also is survived by a sister, Grace (Jack) Neubecker of Lowell, MI, 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Girrbach Funeral Home in Hastings, MII. A funeral mass will take place Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com and also at www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family locally.
