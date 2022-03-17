HIGH POINT — Edna Coble Jacobs, 86, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home.
Born Dec. 25, 1935, in Marlboro County, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Coble and the late Ella Mae Clark Coble. Edna was a retired sewer and a member of New Day Fellowship.
She is survived by her sons, Glen Jacobs of High Point, and Carl Jacobs and wife Debbie of Sophia; daughters, Barbara Hedrick of Archdale, and Lavonda Boone and husband Christopher of High Point; brothers, Blease Coble of Bennettsville, SC, and R.B. Coble of McCall, SC; grandchildren, Chris Jacobs, Stephanie Hall, Kirby Jacobs, Steven Rhymer, Shannon Arthurs, William Hedrick, Brittney Marie Outlaw, and Chelsea Outlaw Barber; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at New Day Fellowship, 211 Swathmore Avenue, High Point, with Rev. Phillip Biggs and Rev. John Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Wright Funerals-Cremations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
