TRINITY – Edith Ann Louise Turner, 61, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Funeral service celebrating Edith’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. Burial will follow at Randolph Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Turner family.
