ARCHDALE — Edith Tallent Stevens, 97, of Archdale, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
Born Dec. 11, 1924, in Lincoln County, she was a daughter of the late Doc Tallent and the late Cleo Pendleton Tallent. Mrs. Stevens served in the civil service in WWII, and retired in office management and accounting. She was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church, she was active in UM Women and Austin P. Fortney Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her sons, Jim Stevens and wife Carol, of Archdale, and Larry Stevens and wife Betty, of Trinity; daughter-In-law, Janet Stevens; eight grandchildren, Peter Stevens, Susanna (Brad) Hudson, Bradley Stevens, Tami Stevens, Danielle (Brad) Williams, Dr. Jennifer (Rob) Campbell, Jeff (Linda) Beck, and Sherri (Bryan) Gerringer; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Carl I. Stevens, son, Timothy Aaron Stevens, and her five brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, at Jamestown United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dr. David Green officiating. Private entombment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum.
A viewing will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Jamestown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 339, Jamestown, N.C. 27282.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
