HIGH POINT – Edith Norman DeViney, 97, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021, at Westchester Manor in High Point, NC. Born in Lincoln County, Georgia, on Aug. 20, 1924, she was the youngest child of Walter Lane Norman and Lizzie Florence Ware Norman.
After the death of her parents, she moved to High Point with her five siblings where her two sisters, Lucile and Elizabeth, lovingly raised and cared for her.
She married James Joseph (Bob) DeViney on Nov. 18, 1944, and remained his loving wife for 49 years. Edith was a portrait photographer in the 1950s for Stone Studio in downtown High Point, and later retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture after 25 years.
Edith loved the Lord and you could see Jesus in her sweet smile and spirit. Dedicated and devoted to her husband, family and friends, she was always ready to help when needed. As her sisters had cared for her, she helped care for them in their later years.
She is survived by her son, Jim DeViney and wife Sonja; daughter, Susan DeViney Caplanides; grandson, Paul Wood and wife Traci; great grandsons, Allen Wood and wife Hailey, Phillip Wood and wife Sydney, Will Wood and Nick Wood; great-great granddaughter, Aubrey Grace Wood; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m., with Chaplain Craig Walker and Chaplain Roland Cavanaugh officiating.
Susan and Jim wish to thank all the staff at Westchester Manor and Hospice for the care and love they provided their mother.
The DeViney family requests memorial donations be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
