THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Edith Vernell Myers Clifton, 84, of Thomasville passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Lexington Healthcare. Edith was born June 4, 1938 in Moore County to the late James Ovid Myers and Ida McNeill Myers. She was of the Baptist faith. Edith graduated from High Point High School. After graduation, she attended a local business college in High Point. She worked many years as a talented sewer in the furniture industry at Earlon Furniture, Classic Gallery and Sedgewick. Edith lived a simple life, yet enjoyed life to the fullest with singing, watching old movies and thriving on Bible knowledge. Her greatest joy in life was the time spent with her family, especially sharing a snack with her great-grandchildren. She was a faithful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; she will be missed by many. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her six siblings, Lloyd, Wayne, Betty, Savannah, Dan, Gary “Buck”.
Surviving is her son, John M. Clifton and spouse Greg Harris of Thomasville; granddaughter, Carrie Whitaker and husband Chris; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Zoie Whitaker, all of Archdale.
