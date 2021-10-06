THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Edith Mae Overcash, age 86, of Thomasville, NC passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at her home.
Edith was born on March 17, 1935 to John and Sadie Miller.
Edith was an amazing wife, mother, sister, Grandmother, and Nana. She loved the lord and if you needed something, she would try her best to help out.
Edith is preceded in death by her father, John Taft Miller; mother, Sadie Lee Hughes Miller; husband, Avery Osborn Overcash; and one brother, Arnold Miller.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Avery Overcash (Kathy) and Jerry Lee Overcash (Rosie); three brothers, Walter Miller (Betty) of Tyler, TX, Wayne Miller (Rosemary) of Thomasville, NC and Eugene Miller (Marie) of Thomasville, NC; one sister, Hazel Hill (Otis) of Thomasville, NC; granddaughter, Tiffany Runnels (Scott) of Waynesboro, MS; and great granddaughter, Dakota Runnels; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to the wonderful staff of Hospice of Davidson County for the care they gave their mother during this difficult time.
A special thanks from the family as well to Wayne Miller and Rosemary for their loving care of Edith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edith’s name to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
A visitation for Edith will take place on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals of Thomasville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals of Thomasville. Burial will follow services at Clarksbury UMC Cemetery of Thomasville.
