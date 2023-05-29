DENTON — Eddie Wyatt Davis, 75, of Denton, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at The Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Ridge Funeral Home Chapel, Asheboro, with Rev. Brian Pierce officiating, Burial will follow at Pleasant Union Community Church Cemetery.

