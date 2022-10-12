HIGH POINT — Eddie Ray Talley, 82, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Inurnment will be held privately at a later date in Old Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Roxboro, NC.
Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro, NC.
Online condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfhcremations.com.
