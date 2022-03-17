HIGH POINT — Surrounded by his loving family, Eddie Greene went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 15, 2022 at the age of 60. Eddie was born on Nov. 6, 1961, to Ronald and Judy Morgenstern Greene of Greensboro. From an early age, Eddie exhibited the creativity and leadership ability that would later contribute to the growth and success of his business ventures, but it was his faith and family that he valued above all his accomplishments.
Eddie attended Greensboro Day School where his passion and skill for the game of soccer would earn him a coaching position there upon graduation as well as an athletic scholarship to Guilford College. He went on to earn his BS degree in Business in 1984.
Eddie met and fell in love with his wife, Kristie, and they married in August of 1997. In the early years of their marriage, they were blessed with two sons, Jonathan and David. An admiring husband, he reminded Kristie of his continued love for her by bringing her flowers every week. He was a devoted father who delighted in watching his sons take part in athletic and academic activities as he witnessed them develop into respectable young men who knew the importance of working hard and trusting God. Eddie cherished his time with family and friends and enjoyed vacationing at the beach, boating, working out, and quiet times with those he loved.
Eddie was a visionary with an endless fountain of ideas to match his energy to put those ideas into motion. As president of both Murrow’s Transfer, Inc. and Carolina Chair and Table Co., he led with a quick wit and a focused enthusiasm, putting confidence in the people he worked with, and maintaining a positive attitude at all times.
Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Greene, and mother, Judy Morgenstern Greene.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kristie Murrow Greene, and their two sons, Jonathan Greene and David Greene. Also surviving are his sister, Susan Estes (John Minar), his mother-in-law, Brenda Murrow, and his sister-in-law, Angela Murrow, along with his nephews and nieces: Alexandra Estes, Nicholas Estes, Dylan Murrow, Chloe Murrow, and Dalton Murrow.
A celebration of Eddie’s life will be held at the Fine Arts auditorium of Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1915 N. Centennial Street in High Point at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. Visitation will follow. A graveside service will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery on Monday, March 21, at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Mountain Camp, c/o Wesleyan District Office, 1701 Westchester Drive, Ste 300, High Point, NC 27262 or Feeding Lisa’s Kids: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church 1225 Chestnut Dr. High Point NC, 27262. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
