ARCHDALE — Mr. Eavy “Allen” Westmoreland, 87, of Archdale went home to be with Jesus on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
Allen was born April 16, 1935 to the late Eavy Westmoreland and Ola Harris Westmoreland Bodenheimer in Davidson County. He served his country in the United States Army. Allen was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church in High Point. His ministry was promoting southern gospel music in the piedmont area for many years. Allen was known by all for his genuine and contagious sense of humor. In his free time, he enjoyed the Thomasville HiToms, NASCAR, Duke sports, and loving on his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Loflin Westmoreland.
Surviving are his loving daughters, Allison Elliott and husband David of Thomasville, Lisa Motsinger and husband Mike of Wallburg; five grandchildren, Lyndsie Elliott, Haley Motsinger, Lucas Elliott, Logan Elliott, Emily Motsinger; a sister, Ramona Michael and husband Bobby of Thomasville; special cousins, Nancy Thompson, Barbara Beck, Sandra Yow and husband Monroe.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Prospect United Methodist Church in High Point with Rev. Carter Ferguson and Rev. Mitchel Hayworth officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons funeral home in Thomasville. The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to his wonderful caregivers Nancy, Angel, Kendra and Twann. Memorials may be given to the dementia organization of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.