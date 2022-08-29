ARCHDALE — Early Weldon “Pete” Bowman, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1933 in Randolph County, a son of the late Gideon and Ollie Peace Bowman, A resident of this area all his life, he was a 1951 graduate of Trinity High School and served his country in the US Coast Guard during the Korean War. He retired from Woodmark Originals after 30 plus years of service and was a longtime member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. Pete enjoyed his 1959 Ford Skyliner, his John Deere Tractor and being outdoors; especially working in his garden and splitting wood. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were his brothers, Aubrey Bowman and Gideon Bowman Jr.
