HIGH POINT– Mr. Earl Nelson Gaither Sr., departed this life on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
He was born in Iredell County, NC, on Nov. 10, 1954, a son of the late Alton Alexander Gaither Sr. and Mary Gray Gaither. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Mr. Horace Alexander Gaither Sr., Mr. Alton “Buddy” Gaither Jr. and Mr. Carl Cecil Gaither.
Earl graduated from North Iredell High School. His spiritual journey began humbly at Piney Grove A.M.E. Zion Church in Harmony, NC. After moving to High Point, NC, he was employed with JP Stevens and Pruitt Concrete Company. Earl became a faithful member of First Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he served proudly on the usher board until his health declined.
Earl had many interests, which include softball, baseball, dancing and drag racing. He was very artistic and could draw anything you asked.
Earl leaves to cherish the memory of his life to his wife, Barbara Graham Gaither; two daughters, Cristy Earllandra Cunningham and Unecka Lasha Gaither, both of Yadkinville, NC; two sons, Cory Nelson (Brandy) Gaither Sr., of Mooresville, NC, and Earl Nelson (Shasta) Gaither Jr., of Statesville, NC; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four sisters, Edith Jean Dobbins, Mary Ann (William) Parson, Alma Louise (Kenneth) Reid and Teresa Gaither Goode; one brother, James Robert (Cathy) Gaither; his parents-in-law, Hilton and Benjane Graham Jr.; five sisters-in-law, Janice Gaither, Thelma Gaither, Barbara Gaither, Dorothy (John) Sligh and Myoshia Mason; a brother-in-law, Jerry (Annie) Graham; the mother of his children, Gloria Gaither; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Sanders at Hayworth Cancer Center.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at First Emmanuel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gaither family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
