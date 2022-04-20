THOMASVILLE — On this day, April 18, 2022 at 8:17 p.m., Dwight Marsh Hall Jr. traveled to Heaven on the wings of angels to live for eternity with his Lord and Savior. Dwight was born on April 12, 1954 just turning 68. A graduate of Greensboro College, Dwight majored in Special Education. Later on he developed a love for the Air Freight business and started his own company Ultra Air. Dwight was the proud daddy of two amazing children, Justin Dwight Hall (Megan) and Lindsay Ryan Hall (Jared) who were always there for their dad. Later on, 5 more blessings came Dwight’s way, his beloved grandchildren, Brynlee (11), Laila (6), Lucas (6), Grayson (4), and Mack (2). They loved their Pop Pop. Being athletic Dwight enjoyed many hobbies during his life. He played tennis in college and then recreational, he loved golf, playing volleyball, following Duke basketball, and forever loving all his faithful animals, especially, “Daddy”.
Dwight is also survived by his sister, Sydna Ann Tripp; two nieces, Tracy Tripp Caldwell and Kay Tripp; two great nephews, Tripp Caldwell and Jay Caldwell. Predeceased family members include his mother, Sarah Ann Hall and father, Dwight Marsh Hall Sr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the FLC of Mt. Pleasant Church with Pastor Chris Clontz officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to House of Prayer, 5884 Riverdale Dr. Jamestown, NC 27282, Davidson County Animal Shelter, 490 Glendale Rd. #5828 Lexington, NC 27292 or to Mt. Pleasant Church, 6516 Old Greensboro Rd. Thomasville, NC 27360.
