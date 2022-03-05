HIGH POINT — Dwight Gilmer Frazier, 92, of High Point left his earthly life on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home.
He was born on September 12, 1929, in Randolph County, the youngest child of Anderson Roseboro Frazier and Lillie Aller Lewallen Frazier. He was a Korean War veteran and worked for the City of High Point for 31 years. After his retirement, he worked for Crescent Ford and Napa delivering car parts. He enjoyed being outside and working in his garden and flowerbeds until his health declined the last several months.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Elizabeth McManus Frazier and his brothers Lois Frazier, Theodore “Ted” Frazier, Theo Frazier, Sabra “Sabe” Frazier as well as a sister Bera Frazier Williams.
Mr. Frazier is survived by his son Gene Frazier and wife Linda of Kernersville, grandson Chad Frazier of Charlotte and granddaughter Tara Frazier Daughtry and her husband Brian of High Point as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful canine companion Molley and friend Rachel Bains.
There will be a military graveside service at Guilford Memorial Park located at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro on Tuesday, March 8th at 2 p.m. There will be no formal visitation.
The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice, Disabled American Veterans, or the charity of one’s choice. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the care and compassion that they have provided to him the last several months.
Online condolences can be made through cumbyfuneral.com Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.