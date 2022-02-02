THOMASVILLE – James Dwayne Whitaker, 38, died Tuesday, Jan.18, 2022, in High Point.
He was born Sept. 22, 1983, in High Point and was the son of James Edward Whitaker and Wanda Sue Sellers Boles. Dwayne enjoyed fishing, dirt bikes, four-wheeling and all things pertaining to the outdoors. He was also an avid animal lover.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edsel Sellers, Susie Sellers and James Arles Whitaker; and sister, Whitley Kay Whitaker.
Dwayne is survived by his father, Eddie Whitaker (Lori) of Thomasville; mother, Wanda S. Boles of Asheboro; daughter, Kayla Alexis Whitaker; son, James Jacob Whitaker; sister, Nicole Means (Michael) of Kernersville; grandmother, Judy Whitaker of High Point; aunts, Janet Rhine and Connie Whitaker, both of High Point; uncles, Greg Sellers and Timmy Sellers, both of High Point, niece, Kenzie Conrad; nephew, Joshua Means; and several cousins.
Funeral service celebrating Dwayne’s life will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Preacher David Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Archdale.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Dwayne’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Whitaker family.
