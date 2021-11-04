HIGH POINT – Dwane Taylor, born April 16, 1961 in High Point, North Carolina passed peacefully in his home on Nov. 2, 2021.
Everyone who knew Dwane knows that he was full of joy, laughter, and jokes. He had a big heart that was full of love and would offer his help to anyone that needed it. Truly, all of those whose lives he touched will miss him deeply.
He is survived by his daughter, Diamond Taylor and his son, Wesley Taylor, his siblings, Don Taylor, Carmella (Aaron) Woods, Kenny (Cathy) Taylor, Wanda (Robert) Ingram, and Pamela (Leonard) Conrad, grandchildren, Christopher Bittle, Chase McBee, and Charm McBee, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Dwane was predeceased by his parents, sister Betty Taylor Good and granddaughter, Charliee McBee.
Friends and family will gather from 4-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6 followed by a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 976 Phillips Avenue, High Point, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be made at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.
