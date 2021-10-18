THOMASVILLE — Dr. William Cassie passed from this life on Oct. 12, 2021. He was born on Jan. 31, 1960, in Washington, DC, and was adopted by his loving parents, Frederick and Pauline Cassie.
He graduated from East Davidson High School in Thomasville, NC, in 1978, where he was the star and recurrent MVP of the high school basketball team. His height of 6’4” was a great contributor to his early success on the hardwood. His educational endeavors led him to Appalachian State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1989 and a master’s degree in 1990. Little did Dr. Cassie know that his place of birth, Washington DC, would inspire a career that he loved so much as he earned his Ph.D. in Political Science at the University of Kentucky in 1995. His career took him to Weber State University in Ogden, UT (1993-1995), Appalachian State University in Boone, NC (1995-2012), and he was the chair of the Political Science Program at Murray State University in Murray, KY (2012-2016). He was also a member of the American Political Science Association and the Southern Political Science Association.
Bill was an accomplished scholar and the author of numerous academic research papers. He taught courses on Public Policy, American Government, Campaigns and Elections, Political Parties and Interest Groups, and State and Local Government. He was regarded as an expert in southern politics.
As a professor, he motivated undergraduate and graduate students to become responsible citizens, knowledgeable of the political process in our nation without advocating for one political party over another. His desire was to arm students with education and critical thinking skills to enable them to recognize the political party that most epitomized their personal values and beliefs. He was respected and admired by individuals from all walks of life and political parties. Over his career he was asked by candidates of both political parties to advise in their campaigns. His academic legacy lives on in the achievements of students he taught and inspired.
Despite being a scholar, he was very down to earth, easy to talk to, and never met a stranger. He was incredibly clever with the most amazing wit and sense of humor. He was able to find humor in mundane tasks and kept his family and friends smiling or laughing most of the time. His wit allowed him to befriend most people immediately and was such an important part of his personality. He was larger than life, always positive, optimistic and charming. He was a zealous lover of all sports, particularly football, basketball and golf. He enjoyed annual golf vacations with friends over spring breaks. He loved to have a beer and cheer on the Dallas Cowboys, win or lose, and his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. He loved his family and was incredibly proud of their achievements. He inspired them to be better people, using his wit, humor and his special, thoughtful ways.
He never would have wanted people standing around a funeral home in tears. He would have wanted the drinks flowing and people telling tall tales of his larger-than-life antics. In Bill’s memory, please raise a glass to a Devoted Husband, Proud Father and Grandfather, Steadfast Friend, Brilliant Scholar, Ardent Sports Fan, and an Unforgettable Man — Dr. William “Bill” Cassie.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Pauline Cassie, of Thomasville, NC. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kimberly, of Tulsa, OK, whom he married in Charleston, SC, in 2002. His children, daughters, Madelyn (18) and Taylor (18); sons, Raymond (18), Shawn (13), and Stetson Cassie (33) and his wife Brandy, of Knoxville, TN, and their daughter (Bill’s granddaughter) Violet Cassie. His sister, Deborah Cable, and her family, of Denton, NC.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes contributions be made in his name to the University of Kentucky Political Science Development Fund, University of Kentucky Philanthropy, P.O. Box 23552, Lexington, KY 40523.
