HIGH POINT — Dr. Tony Mitchell Flake, 67, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. He was born July 23, 1955, in High Point, NC, to Rev. Dr. James W. Flake and Fannie Ingram Flake. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Dr. James W. and Fannie Flake; his sister, Kathy L. Flake; his brother, Deacon James S. Flake.
Tony attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School, Class of 1973, where he played basketball and baseball. After high school, he attended Ashmore Business College in Thomasville, NC, where he was on the Dean’s List and received his Junior Accounting diploma in 1981.
On Dec.16, 1995, Tony was ordained and licensed to preach the Gospel of Yahshua the Messiah by the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research (IDMR), High Point, NC Branch.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Shanika (Elton) Bostic of High Point, NC, Letisha Flake of Great Mills, MD, and Minister Antenetta (Andre) Flake-Wall of High Point, NC; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Carolyn Flake of High Point, NC, Gwendolyn (James) Garner-Flake of Overland Park, KS, and Ashley “Nikki” Watson of Lexington, NC; his brothers, Minister Stanley (Renee) Flake of Newton Grover, NC, Brian (Clara) Watson of Winston-Salem, NC, and friend akin to brother, Michael (Robin) Pearson of Kernersville, NC; a loving stepmother, Deborah Hines-Flake of Lexington, NC; one uncle; four aunts; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, spiritual brothers and sisters, special friends and family at the IDMR, in the workforce and around the community.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.