Tony Flake

HIGH POINT — Dr. Tony Mitchell Flake, 67, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. He was born July 23, 1955, in High Point, NC, to Rev. Dr. James W. Flake and Fannie Ingram Flake. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Dr. James W. and Fannie Flake; his sister, Kathy L. Flake; his brother, Deacon James S. Flake.

Tony attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School, Class of 1973, where he played basketball and baseball. After high school, he attended Ashmore Business College in Thomasville, NC, where he was on the Dean’s List and received his Junior Accounting diploma in 1981.

Trending Videos