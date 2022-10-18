HIGH POINT — Crossing the Bar Alfred, Lord Tennyson Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar, When I put out to sea, But such a tide as moving seems asleep, Too full for sound and foam, When that which drew from out the boundless deepTurns again home. Twilight and evening bell, And after that the dark!And may there be no sadness of farewell. When I embark; For tho’ from out our bourne of Time and Place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have crost the bar.
Dr. Ronnie Lewis Cox completed his journey on earth on Oct., 14, 2022. He was born on Sept. 8, 1934 in Greenville, S.C. the son of James Thomas and Ida Mable Loveland Cox. He attended Parker High School where he was on the football team and was chosen as Senior Superlative Most Intelligent. He entered Furman University but had to forego his education due to contracting polio. After an extended recovery, he was able to complete his education at Furman. He was accepted into Duke University School of Medicine where he interned and did his residency in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Pediatrics. Due to his interest in research, he continued an extra year at Duke to work with Dr. Joseph Greenfield Jr. His interest was Iinstantenous Flow-Length Relationships in the Intact Human Heart. His research was supported in part by the National Heart Institute. Based on their research, Dr. Cox and Dr. Greenfield, jointly, were published in the American Journal of the Medical Sciences. Upon completion of his work at Duke, he enlisted in the United States Army and did a three year tenure at 97th General Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany. At the end of his time there, he received the following Certificate of Achievement from the United States Army Medical Command Europe. Major Ronnie Lewis Cox is cited for outstanding and meritorious service to the United States Army while serving with the Department of Medicine, US Army General Hospital Frankfurt, Germany. During this period, Major Cox consistently performed his duties in a superior manner and through his proven professional abilities, sound judgment and outstanding leadership contributed greatly to the operation of the Department of Medicine. During his tenure of duty and largely because of his efforts, Intensive care and Coronary Care Units were established. Major Cox originated a series of training programs for the personnel of the units which have greatly improved patient care capability. His devotion to duty has been truly exemplary and his broad clinical knowledge and keen administrative insight are evident. Major Cox has consistently placed the welfare of those we serve above his personal desires and he spent many hours of his off-duty time for the benefit of his patients and this hospital. These many outstanding Achievements on the part of Major Cox reflect great credit upon himself, the Army Medical Department and the United States Army.
