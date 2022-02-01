PATRICK SPRINGS — Dr Marion Douglas Poythress, 66, of Patrick Springs, VA died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Sovah Hospital in Martinsville, VA. He was born on May 1, 1955 in Henderson, NC to the late Daisy Pernell Poythress and Leon Poythress. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elaine “Layne” Poythress.
He was the Pastor of Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church in Patrick Springs, VA, worked part time at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart, VA, worked at the food bank at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Church. He was a loving husband to his wife and to his family and friends.
Surviving are one daughter, Tabitha Sexton of Archdale, NC, four sons, Joshua Poythress of Dudley Shoals, NC, Zachary Poythress of Granite Falls, NC, Isaac Poythress of Granite Falls, NC, Caleb Poythress of Patrick Springs, VA,one sister, Kim Edwards of Henderson, NC, one brother, Randy Poythress of Macon, NC, ten grandchildren, Jessica Atkins, Gavin Poythress, Ashton Poythress, Danica Poythress, Madison Collins, Jack Poythress, Londyn Poythress, Vivie Poythress, Cash Poythress, Laela Hodges, two great grandchildren, Tinsleigh Atkins and Brenlynn Cook
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 5, 2022 at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Frank Sossamon and Reverend W.A. Mills officiating
The family will receive friends three hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, Patrick Springs, VA.
Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Poythress family.
Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
