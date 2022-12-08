HIGH POINT — Dr. Early Maxwell “Max” Sink, 93 passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2022 at his home after several years of battling Alzheimer’s.
Dr. Sink was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 65 years, Dorothy “Dot” Elliott Sink. He is survived by his loving family; son, Dr. Michael Sink and wife Betsy, daughter, Linda Hyder and husband Reverend Jerry Hyder; grandchildren, Aaron Sink and wife Kelly, Meredith Sink Antley and husband Chad and Courtney Hyder, great-grandchildren, Mason and Kate Sink, Tyson, Hunter and Aubrey Antley.
Dr. Sink was born on a small dairy farm in the Linwood community near Lexington, NC. He was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters born to Mr. and Mrs. Early Sink. He excelled in high school and was president of his senior class. He played baseball, tennis, ping-pong, was on the debate team and participated in 4-H.
Dr. Sink attended NC State University and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science, following in the footsteps of two of his brothers who also attended NCSU. He then served 2 years in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and was deployed to Germany. A hardworking and sincere leader, Dr. Sink earned his degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia (UGA) in 1958 where he was president of Alpha Psi veterinary fraternity.
He and Dot came to High Point where he proudly and professionally practiced veterinary medicine at Guil-Rand Veterinary Hospital which they founded. They served many loyal clients and their pets until retirement in 1999. Dr. Sink participated in and helped in leadership of many professional and civic organizations. He was president of the NC Veterinary Medicine Association (NCVMA) and a national delegate to The American Veterinary Medical Association where he received their national Distinguished Veterinarian of the year award for service. He also received the NCVMA Distinguished Veterinarian of the year award and UGA’s College of Veterinary Medicine distinguished alumni award.
Max and Dot enjoyed traveling and had many friends with whom they traveled, played bridge and enjoyed the Debonair Dance Club. Their travel took them to nearly every state in the country and abroad. Dr. Sink felt most at home in NC where he loved to garden and enjoy his family. He and Dot also enjoyed trips to their mountain getaway home near Boone.
Community service was also important to Dr. Sink’s way of life. His community service included The Archdale-Trinity Lions Club (past president), Archdale-Trinity Chamber of Commerce (past president), Allen Jay PTA, Guilford County Board of Health (past chairman), Rotary Club of High Point and YMCA of High Point board member.
Dr. Sink’s most diligent devotion was to his Lord Jesus Christ whom he viewed as the source of every countless numerous blessings. He, along with his bride, was a long-time member of Emerywood Baptist Church where they led Sunday School classes and served as Deacons. His devotion to his lord was evident in his beautiful prayers and blessings he shared with his associates and family.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Teresa, Jasmine and all the loving caregivers from @Home Care Services.
Dr. Sink’s Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Emerywood Baptist Church with family visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to West End Ministries. 903 West English Road, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.