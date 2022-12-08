HPTNWS- 12-9-22 SINK, EARLY DR.jpg

HIGH POINT — Dr. Early Maxwell “Max” Sink, 93 passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2022 at his home after several years of battling Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Sink was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 65 years, Dorothy “Dot” Elliott Sink. He is survived by his loving family; son, Dr. Michael Sink and wife Betsy, daughter, Linda Hyder and husband Reverend Jerry Hyder; grandchildren, Aaron Sink and wife Kelly, Meredith Sink Antley and husband Chad and Courtney Hyder, great-grandchildren, Mason and Kate Sink, Tyson, Hunter and Aubrey Antley.

Trending Videos