HIGH POINT — Dr. E. Maxwell "Max" Sink passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 4:53 pm
