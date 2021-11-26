HIGH POINT — Dr. Richard Alan “Dickie” Keever, 80, a resident of High Point, died Nov. 23, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
Dickie was born June 11, 1941, in Guilford County, a son to C.C. and Leone Stout Keever. He served in the United States Navy, and later resided in High Point, where he practiced Otolaryngology (ENT) for many years.
He was an avid North Carolina Tarheels fan, and also loved Alcoholics Anonymous, where he was a former participant and current supporter.
On his birthday, June 11, 1993, he married the former Janie Byerly, who survives of the residence.
Also surviving is a daughter, Leigh Keever of Smyrna, Georgia; three sons, Kevin Keever (Kelly) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jon Christian (Allie) of Cumming, Georgia, and Alan Keever, of Statesville; one bonus son, Scott Maphet, of Henderson, NC; a brother, Ken Keever (Rose Mary) of High Point; three grandchildren, Elijah Keever. of Wilmington, Isabella Keever, of Statesville, and Noah Keever, of Georgia; two nephews, Jacob and Jackson Keever; and two nieces, Wenonah Glenn and Shawnna Keever.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. “Go Heels!”
