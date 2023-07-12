HIGH POINT — Dr. Charles Ross Johnson II passed away on Wednesday, July 5 at 12:55 a.m.
Dr. Johnson was born on Jan. 12, 1936, in Winston Salem, NC and grew up in High Point, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Ross and Lillian McGee Johnson and his sisters, Patricia Garrison and Ann Linthicum all of High Point, NC.
Charles served in the army and was stationed in Korea. Following his honorable discharge, he enrolled in High Point University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry.
Among his college achievements were: Chief Justice of the Student Government, member of the Order of the Lighted Lamp Scholastic Honor Society, selected as a Top Ten Senior, member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, and Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.
During his senior year he was awarded a Reynolds Scholarship to the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University. After graduating from High Point University, Charles married his college sweetheart, Kathy Traywick of Marshville, NC.
Upon completion of medical school, he served his internship at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and his residency at Dorothea Dix Hospital in Raleigh. He began his private practice of psychiatry in Raleigh where he and four other physicians founded Holly Hill Psychiatric Hospital.
Dr. Johnson enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, flying, playing cards (especially bridge and poker), working crosswords, other puzzles and reading. He was a licensed private pilot, member of the NC State Wolfpack Club, and a certified soccer official.
He is survived by his son, Curt Johnson and his wife Susan of Daniel Island, SC; Susie Thomas and her husband Trent of Waynesville, NC; four grandchildren - Olivia Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Whitley Thomas, Stirling Thomas and six nieces and nephews.
The family extends their gratitude to the management and staff at Haywood Lodge and Retirement Center for their wonderful care and support of Dr. Johnson and his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.