BURLINGTON — Dr. Charles Jay Harris Jr., age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the company of his family. Jay never met a stranger, and his love of supporting the underserved, education, history, piano, and golf left him with friends as diverse as his many interests. He had a unique ability to encourage those around him to challenge themselves, follow their pursuits with passion, treat people fairly, and to love life.

Jay was born on March 20, 1941, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Jay was the son of Charles Jay Harris Sr. (“Shake”) and Eleanor Dibble Harris. His sister, Leonorah Hamlin Harris (“Lennie”) was born 1944. Jay and his family moved several times while Shake was a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force and eventually settled back to their hometown of Mebane, NC.

