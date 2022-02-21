HIGH POINT — Mr. Doyle Wilford McMahan, 92, a resident of High Point, died Feb. 20, 2022, at Hospice Home in High Point.
Mr. McMahan was born May 7, 1929, in Macon County, NC, a son to Judd and Ester Mashburn McMahan. In 1951, following his service as a sergeant in Korea with the U.S. Army, he moved to this area where he’s resided since. He was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church and worked in upholstery, retiring in 1994 from Baker Furniture. He enjoyed trout fishing, woodworking, visiting his home in the mountains, and displaying his great sense of humor. His loving devotion as a husband and father to his family was surpassed only by his devotion to his Lord. In 1951 he married the former Margie Dills, who preceded him in death in 2011. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Manaline Ivester and Dorothy Owenby; and a brother, J.D. McMahan.
Surviving is a son, Roger McMahan, of High Point; a daughter, Anita McMahan, of High Point; three brothers, Dillard McMahan, of Andrews, James McMahan, of Andrews, and Manuel McMahan, of High Point; a sister, Janet Cearly, of Chatsworth, Ga.; and nieces and nephews, Ronnie and Jean Watts, of Winston-Salem, Sandy Mendenhall, of High Point, Marvin and Carol Watts, of Thomasville, and Nancy and Brookie Hilburn, of Archdale.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Rev. Rick Shoemaker and Rev. Hoyt Mason officiating. An interment with military honors will follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Marvin Watts, Ronnie Watts, Alan Dills, Tyler Watts, Josh Watts and Donnie Watts. Memorials may be directed to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
