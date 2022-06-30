HIGH POINT— Mr. Douglas Russell Green Jr. departed this earthly life for eternity on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mount Airy, NC.
He was born on Feb. 4, 1952, in Bennettsville, SC, a son of Mrs. Catherine Bell and the late Mr. Douglas Russell Green Sr. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Mr. Thomas James “Jim” Bell; three brothers, Bobby Green, Vernon Howard “Bummie” Green, and Larry Green; his grandmother, Annie Mae Davis.
Fondly known to many as “Totty,” Douglas attended the public schools of Guilford County. He was very close and loyal to his family. Douglas looked forward to his mother coming to visit him on weekends. He was very strong and a fighter for his life until the very end. Douglas was very gifted in fixing appliances, and enjoyed watching wrestling with his brother Vernon.
Douglas leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Mrs. Catherine Bell of the home; his siblings, Mr. James A. (Sharon) Green, Mrs. Sarah “Cat” (Henry) Young, Mrs. Eva “Bebe” Bryant, and Mr. Timothy “Bell” Green, all of High Point, NC; The Tears of Joy (Henry Young, John Young, Joenathan Young, and Tomar Wood); and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel, with Rev. F.O. Bass Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Green family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
