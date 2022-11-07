THOMASVILLE — Douglas Oran Talley, 76, a resident of Thomasville and former resident of High Point passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home in Thomasville. He was born on Nov. 18, 1945, in Guilford County, the son of the late Charles E. and Margaret Talley.
Doug was a graduate of Ledford High School in Thomasville, and he also went to Guilford Technical Community College where he got an associate degree in Architecture. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1966-1969 in Alaska. Doug was a sergeant and a material supply specialist with the US Air Force. He was employed with JD Wilkins/MC Metal Works for a total of 58 years. Some of his favorite hobbies included: music, riding horses, and motorcycles, camping and kayaking, and spending time with friends and family, especially with his great-grandchildren, Bella, and Bryson.
In addition to his parents, Doug is preceded in death by 16 aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Doug is survived by his daughter, Amy Talley McGuire (Gary) of Thomasville; brothers, Ted Talley, Ronnie Talley, and Larry Talley; sister, Tena Talley Hough; grandchildren, Lindsay McGuire, and Austin McGuire; great-granddaughter, Olivia “Bella” Anderson and great-grandson, Bryson Anderson.
There will be a memorial service held at Southgate Baptist Church 1100 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360 on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 1:45 p.m.
The family will receive friends and family following the service at Amy’s home at 705 Diana Drive, Thomasville, NC 27360.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to the hospice of Davidson.
Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.