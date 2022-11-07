HPTNWS- 11-8-22 TALLEY, DOUGLAS.jpg

THOMASVILLE — Douglas Oran Talley, 76, a resident of Thomasville and former resident of High Point passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home in Thomasville. He was born on Nov. 18, 1945, in Guilford County, the son of the late Charles E. and Margaret Talley.

Doug was a graduate of Ledford High School in Thomasville, and he also went to Guilford Technical Community College where he got an associate degree in Architecture. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1966-1969 in Alaska. Doug was a sergeant and a material supply specialist with the US Air Force. He was employed with JD Wilkins/MC Metal Works for a total of 58 years. Some of his favorite hobbies included: music, riding horses, and motorcycles, camping and kayaking, and spending time with friends and family, especially with his great-grandchildren, Bella, and Bryson.

