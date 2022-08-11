ARCHDALE — Douglas “Doug” Wayne Hoover 52 of Archdale died Friday August 14, 2020 at the Hospice Home at High Point.
Born May 5, 1968, Doug is a son of Ronald Hoover and the late Barbara Ann Peterson Hoover. He graduated from Southern Guilford High School in 1986 and earned an Associate’s Degree from Randolph Community College in Graphic Arts.
Doug is survived by his father Ron Hoover of High Point and a special “sister” Sherri Staton of Archdale.
A service to celebrate Doug's life will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale, with Pastor Roger Carmichael officiating. His family will receive friends Sunday, August 14 from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 pm at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all those that had given donations to Hospice of the Piedmont and the American Cancer Society in Doug's name over the last two years.
Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.