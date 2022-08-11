HPTNWS- 8-12-22 HOOVER, DOUGLAS.jpg

ARCHDALE — Douglas “Doug” Wayne Hoover 52 of Archdale died Friday August 14, 2020 at the Hospice Home at High Point.

Born May 5, 1968, Doug is a son of Ronald Hoover and the late Barbara Ann Peterson Hoover. He graduated from Southern Guilford High School in 1986 and earned an Associate’s Degree from Randolph Community College in Graphic Arts.

