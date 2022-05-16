HIGH POINT — Dorothy Joanne Smith Tate, 88, died Sunday, March 6, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church of High Point.
