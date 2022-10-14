HPTNWS- 10-15-22 CRAVEN, DOROTHY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Dorothy Mobley Craven, 94, of High Point, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the home of Dee Vanstory.

Born Sept. 18, 1928, in Forsyth County, she was a daughter of the late John Lawrence Mobley and the late Annie Louise Perry Mobley. Dorothy worked as a secretary at Pilot Life Insurance Company and had 25 years volunteering with the Red Cross. She was also involved with the Ladies Auxiliary with the First Pentecostal Church and volunteered with Hospice. Dorothy loved games, crosswords and Skipbo. She was also known for always writing notes and cards to send to family and friends.

