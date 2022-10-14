HIGH POINT — Dorothy Mobley Craven, 94, of High Point, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the home of Dee Vanstory.
Born Sept. 18, 1928, in Forsyth County, she was a daughter of the late John Lawrence Mobley and the late Annie Louise Perry Mobley. Dorothy worked as a secretary at Pilot Life Insurance Company and had 25 years volunteering with the Red Cross. She was also involved with the Ladies Auxiliary with the First Pentecostal Church and volunteered with Hospice. Dorothy loved games, crosswords and Skipbo. She was also known for always writing notes and cards to send to family and friends.
Dorothy encouraged her children to strive for excellence and was very proud of her family. She was their "Betty Boop". Her children feel she was the strongest, bravest and kindest woman. She accepted her diagnosis with dignity and grace. She wanted to enter into conversation even when she was sleepy. Her brain became the strongest part of her. She continued to check her watch for the time and was in control of her health as she asked what kind of pill and what it was for. She critiqued her meals and always made sure she was dressed and ready for each day.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack P. Craven.
She is survived by her daughters, Dee Vanstory and husband, Richard and Kelly Doby and husband, Roger; four grandchildren, Christy Gohn (Joe), Rich Vanstory Jr ( Ashley), Brandon Doby( Lisa), Jacqueline Doby; great grandchildren, Eric Gohn, Bryson Vanstory, Richie Vanstory III; great-great grandchild, Nathan Gohn, and many other loved family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Wright Funerals-Cremations.
The family would like to express gratitude and many thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care of Burlington, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice Care, 2975 Crouse Lane, Burlington, NC 27215.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
