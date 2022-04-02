HIGH POINT — Dorothy Laine McLain, 86, of High Point, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point. Inurnment will be in Floral Garden Park at a later date. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
